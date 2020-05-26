Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$2.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce earnings per share of ($2.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the lowest is ($3.12). SAGE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($9.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.66) to ($7.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($9.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($6.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $0.73. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,406.75% and a negative return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.37) EPS. SAGE Therapeutics’s revenue was up 391.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,772,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,106,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,814,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,338,000 after buying an additional 157,060 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,282,000 after buying an additional 398,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,685,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after buying an additional 321,771 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 527,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,527. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.94. SAGE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

