Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Posted by on May 26th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Taubman Centers posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCO shares. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TCO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.30. 962,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. Taubman Centers has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

