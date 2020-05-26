Zacks: Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $694.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post $694.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $731.00 million and the lowest is $648.00 million. Albemarle reported sales of $885.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

ALB stock traded up $6.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 120,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,766. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

