Zacks: Analysts Expect Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.42. Endo International reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENDP. BidaskClub lowered Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

ENDP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,388,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,134. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $886.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.61. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

