Zacks: Analysts Expect Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) to Post $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.60. Hanover Insurance Group posted earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanover Insurance Group.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 202,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.89. Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $144.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.29.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.