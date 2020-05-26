Zacks: Analysts Expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $232.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.47 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $139.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $840.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.59 million to $862.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $961.78 million, with estimates ranging from $946.94 million to $976.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.22 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of SMPL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

In related news, Director James E. Healey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $84,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,151.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,064. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 143,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,522. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

