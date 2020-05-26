Zacks: Analysts Expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is $0.47. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.52 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

TVTY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 61,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34.

In other news, Director Lee Shapiro bought 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at $483,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Finley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $14,320,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

