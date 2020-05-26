Zacks: Analysts Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Announce $1.19 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.28. VMware reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,574,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,570,934.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,575,871 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in VMware by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,827 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after buying an additional 1,433,896 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in shares of VMware by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,362,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $286,067,000 after buying an additional 968,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of VMware by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $296,294,000 after buying an additional 173,604 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $201.59.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.