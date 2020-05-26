Zacks: Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Aware’s rating score has improved by 23.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aware an industry rank of 155 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Aware alerts:

ATCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $10.50) on shares of Aware in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Aware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aware stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

ATCO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 239,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99. Aware has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Aware (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.82 million.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th.

About Aware

Atlas Corp. operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of November 14, 2019, it operated a fleet of 119 containerships. The company was formerly known as Seaspan Corporation.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aware (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.