Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to Post $0.01 EPS

Analysts expect that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Avnet reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,924. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. Avnet has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $46.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Avnet by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Avnet by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 1,168.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 81,537 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

