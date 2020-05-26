Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Molson Coors Brewing reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 69,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,026,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,230,000 after buying an additional 2,023,610 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 1st quarter valued at $61,062,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 4th quarter valued at $83,272,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,180,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,078,000 after buying an additional 930,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,685,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,747,000 after buying an additional 830,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,291. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -283.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $61.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

