Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will report $13.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $14.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $54.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.12 billion to $56.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $56.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $58.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

PRU traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. 3,307,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

