Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.52.

YUM stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $87.25. 2,247,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,008. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

