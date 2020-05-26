Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.34 billion. Arrow Electronics posted sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year sales of $26.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.18 billion to $26.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.30 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $70.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

