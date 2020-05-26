Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($1.02). Columbia Sportswear reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 460.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $1,026,836.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,740,763.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock worth $2,792,263 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,971,000 after purchasing an additional 714,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,105,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 234,742 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,204,000 after buying an additional 115,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. 15,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,369. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.63. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

