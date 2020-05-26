Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.68 Billion

Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post $31.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.15 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $69.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $185.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.46 billion to $218.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $202.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $178.99 billion to $224.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. 15,394,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,248,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

