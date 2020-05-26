Zacks: DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given DermTech an industry rank of 60 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other DermTech news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 41,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $612,749.60. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 240,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,416. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,704 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.48. 50,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.61. DermTech has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

