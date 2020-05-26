Zacks: Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $44.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Immunic an industry rank of 16 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMUX. ValuEngine lowered Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Immunic in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Immunic worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMUX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 193,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. Immunic has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.05.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. On average, research analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

