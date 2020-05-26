Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Sell

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. "

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,967. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 28.9% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

