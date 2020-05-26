Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Hold

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Datadog from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,586. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.93.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 132,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $9,047,800.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 69,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $3,085,430.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,821,177 shares of company stock valued at $84,736,977 in the last three months. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $4,670,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $23,711,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 33,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

