Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. 3,358,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

