Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) to Hold

China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Mobile offers mobile communications services principally using Global System for Mobile Communications, or GSM, which is a pan-European mobile telephone system based on digital transmission and mobile communications network architecture with roaming capabilities. Our GSM networks reach all cities and counties and most major roads and highways in our service regions. “

CHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of CHL stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. China Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

