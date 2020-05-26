Zacks Investment Research Lowers NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) to Hold

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase or reorganization. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NASDAQ:DKNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,474,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,063. NASDAQ:DKNG has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

