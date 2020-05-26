Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) to “Buy”

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. 375,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,749. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.08. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 948.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,115,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 89,083 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 410,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

