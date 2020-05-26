Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) to Buy

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of CNST stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 566,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,258. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a current ratio of 18.75, a quick ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $1,206,462.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Trojer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $451,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $323,526.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,267 shares of company stock worth $3,251,915. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

