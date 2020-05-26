Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to “Hold”

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DORM. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Dorman Products stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.47. 122,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.72. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 292,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

