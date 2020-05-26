Zebi Market Capitalization Reaches $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, OKEx, DDEX and LATOKEN.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.53 or 0.02078879 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00183819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, LATOKEN, Liquid, Hotbit, Koinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

