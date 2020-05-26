Zeepin Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $348,574.27 and $250.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.02046674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00055846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

