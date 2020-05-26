ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000141 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

