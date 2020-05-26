ZEON 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,076.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $20.37 million and $49,076.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.03915031 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002337 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00056369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00031352 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011239 BTC.

ZEON is a token. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

