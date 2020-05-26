Zetacoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $73,113.73 and approximately $3,944.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,873.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.02584176 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00601989 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011489 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,668,136 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

