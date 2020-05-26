ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 25th. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $39,332.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.97 or 0.03862269 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00056629 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031285 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

