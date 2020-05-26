Zippie Reaches Market Cap of $508,814.19 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Zippie has a market capitalization of $508,814.19 and approximately $65.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zippie has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zippie token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zippie alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.02080100 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00094837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00183853 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Zippie

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.