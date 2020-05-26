ZMINE One Day Volume Reaches $274.00 (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One ZMINE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ZMINE has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $114,173.24 and $274.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00368824 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000931 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011279 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000542 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012375 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded down 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002303 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

