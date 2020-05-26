ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 9% Lower This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $15,208.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.