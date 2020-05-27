$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Ceridian HCM reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.47.

Shares of CDAY stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.28. 1,511,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,003. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $122,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $473,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,805,461 shares of company stock worth $245,102,275 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

