$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.23. Cabot Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

NYSE:COG traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. 6,279,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,344,095. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $152,690,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,559,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,858 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

