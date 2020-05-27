-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

TRVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. 3,501,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.37. The company has a market cap of $143.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 23.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 13.1% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,691 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 215,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trevena by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

