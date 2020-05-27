-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.04). Tenaris posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday. Cheuvreux cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenaris from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenaris from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.28. 1,777,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,883. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 13.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Tenaris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 182,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at $11,320,000. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.