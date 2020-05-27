-$0.10 EPS Expected for Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings. Moleculin Biotech reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.92.

NASDAQ MBRX remained flat at $$1.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 271.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 76,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

