-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 259.21% and a negative net margin of 1,552.73%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

FUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arcimoto by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

