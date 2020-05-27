$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.10. Hometrust Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hometrust Bancshares.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTBI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of HTBI traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 70,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,799. The firm has a market cap of $245.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. Hometrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

In other news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 162,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

