-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the highest is $0.49. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 119%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

SC stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 161,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a current ratio of 63.41. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

