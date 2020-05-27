-$0.22 EPS Expected for Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a negative net margin of 351.32%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.27% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 179,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,446. The company has a market cap of $13.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

