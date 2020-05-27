-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.32). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08).

EVFM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

EVFM stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,209,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,160. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $248.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

