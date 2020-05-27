$0.63 EPS Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $79.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. 53,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $808,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,339,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

