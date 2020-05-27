-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 24,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,459. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

