-$1.62 EPS Expected for Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.10). Alimera Sciences posted earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of ALIM stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,962. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

