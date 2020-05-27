13,621 Shares in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) Purchased by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

CNCE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,169. The company has a market capitalization of $299.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.93. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97,236.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

