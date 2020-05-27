1933 Industries (CNSX:TGIF) Shares Up 11.1%

1933 Industries Inc (CNSX:TGIF)’s share price shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10, 2,934,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

About 1933 Industries (CNSX:TGIF)

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. The company produces, packages, and markets industrial hemp-based and cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as flowers and concentrates, as well as canna hemp, pet, and X products.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.